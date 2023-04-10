Pique's new girlfriend cheats on him

ALBAWABA - Gerard Pique left his partner of 11 years, Shakira, to be with a girl named Clara Chia Martí, and now rumors claim that the 24-year-old cheated on the footballer.

A Spanish newspaper shared the news stating that Clara Chia has cheated on Gerard Pique with Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola.

This news sparked massive ridicule for Pique on social media immediately after it was widely circulated.

And most of the comments witnessed gloating from him, noting that he "tasted from the same cup that he gave to Shakira."

As Shakira left the footballer player after he cheated on her.

The news has yet to be confirmed, neither Pique nor Chia has commented on the news.

It is worth mentioning that Guardiola is married to Cristina Serra.