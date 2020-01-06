Play: Le Petit Prince at Dubai Opera

Head to the Dubai Opera this January to experience a mesmerising performance as the story of Le Petit Prince comes to life. Based on the original book by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry and presented through the poetic vision of director and choreographer Anne Tournie, audiences will be completely immersed in this poignant story about a little boy who visits different planets in space.
Expect stunning sets, aerial straps, colourful costumes, circus tricks, video mapping technology and jaw-dropping acrobatics. With original music by Terry Truck, this performance guarantees to transport you to the land of the little prince.
|Date
|23 January - 25 January 2020
|Category
|Live Entertainment
|Venue
|Dubai Opera
|Telephone
|+971 4 440 8888
|Ticket price
|AED275-575
|Admission
|23 Jan: 8pm
24-25 Jan: 3pm, 8pm
|Website
|https://www.dubaiopera.com/events/le-petit/
