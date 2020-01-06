Play: Le Petit Prince at Dubai Opera

Head to the Dubai Opera this January to experience a mesmerising performance as the story of Le Petit Prince comes to life. Based on the original book by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry and presented through the poetic vision of director and choreographer Anne Tournie, audiences will be completely immersed in this poignant story about a little boy who visits different planets in space.



Expect stunning sets, aerial straps, colourful costumes, circus tricks, video mapping technology and jaw-dropping acrobatics. With original music by Terry Truck, this performance guarantees to transport you to the land of the little prince.





Date 23 January - 25 January 2020 Category Live Entertainment Venue Dubai Opera Telephone +971 4 440 8888 Ticket price AED275-575 Admission 23 Jan: 8pm

24-25 Jan: 3pm, 8pm Website https://www.dubaiopera.com/events/le-petit/