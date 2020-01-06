  1. Home
  3. Play: Le Petit Prince at Dubai Opera

Published January 6th, 2020 - 07:55 GMT
Head to the Dubai Opera this January to experience a mesmerising performance as the story of Le Petit Prince comes to life. Based on the original book by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry and presented through the poetic vision of director and choreographer Anne Tournie, audiences will be completely immersed in this poignant story about a little boy who visits different planets in space.

Expect stunning sets, aerial straps, colourful costumes, circus tricks, video mapping technology and jaw-dropping acrobatics. With original music by Terry Truck, this performance guarantees to transport you to the land of the little prince.

 

Date 23 January - 25 January 2020
Category Live Entertainment
Venue Dubai Opera
Telephone +971 4 440 8888
Ticket price AED275-575
Admission 23 Jan: 8pm
24-25 Jan: 3pm, 8pm
Website https://www.dubaiopera.com/events/le-petit/

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019. Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

