PlayStation Postpones 'Days Gone' Until Coming April

Sony's upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive title Days Gone has been been delayed until April 26, 2019, the company announced Friday.

The new release date was announced on the PlayStation Blog. Asad Qizilbash, vice president of marketing at Sony Interactive Entertainment America, said developer Bend Studio will use the extra time to polish the game.

Days Gone is an open-world action game that takes place in the Pacific Northwest of the United States following a zombie apocalypse. Players take on the role of biker and bounty hunter Deacon St. John as he fights to survive.

The game was first announced at E3 2016 and was set for release on Feb. 22, 2019, after it was delayed from 2018.