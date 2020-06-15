'Please Respect Us'! Başak Dizer Responds to Press Accusing Her Husband Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ of Homosexuality

Turkish fashion expert Başak Dizer has responded to the accusations against her husband, actor Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ, that he is homosexual, confirming that her husband is a straight, and all that is published is disinterested rumors.

Başak sent a message to journalists and the public where she said: "Personal life is not an open space for everyone, please respect us."

A Turkish journalist named Mehmet Fakarnot had accused actor Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ of homosexuality, and he published an old photo of him naked.

Fakarnot wrote: "Kıvanç is a homosexual who got over his sexual orientation."

This made Tatlıtuğ's fans very angry, and prompted them to attack the journalist and accused him of invading Kıvanç's personal life