'Please Respect Us'! Başak Dizer Responds to Press Accusing Her Husband Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ of Homosexuality

Published June 15th, 2020 - 07:13 GMT
Turkish fashion expert Başak Dizer has responded to the accusations against her husband, actor Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ, that he is homosexual, confirming that her husband is a straight, and all that is published is disinterested rumors.

Başak sent a message to journalists and the public where she said: "Personal life is not an open space for everyone, please respect us."

A Turkish journalist named Mehmet Fakarnot had accused actor Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ of homosexuality, and he published an old photo of him naked.

Fakarnot wrote: "Kıvanç is a homosexual who got over his sexual orientation."

This made Tatlıtuğ's fans very angry, and prompted them to attack the journalist and accused him of invading Kıvanç's personal life

