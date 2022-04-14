Plot Twist! Kim Calls Kanye And Here's Why

In an upcoming episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian calls Kanye West after their six-year-old son Saint saw an advert for her sex tape with Ray J.

Kardashian revealed that she called her ex-husband Kanye West crying her eyes out after finding out her son Saint had seen an ad about her 'unreleased' sex tape from the infamous sex tape she made with her Ray J.

In a newly aired teaser for the famous family's new show 'The Kardashians', The KKW founder's son is saying playing a video game on his iPad when he sees a meme of Kim crying, but the meme was an ad for unreleased scenes from the sex tape.

“It was clickbait insinuating that if you click on it, there was going to be a new sex tape coming out,” Kardashian explained in the episode. “Had my son been a little bit older and been able to read, I would have been mortified. But I died inside.”

Previously in 2007 the reality star hired lawyers and fought a battle to stop the private tape from being spread, and now the mother of four claims that she have struggled with how to address the video with her children.

“I think I’m just gonna be super honest and real with them,That’s all you can really be.” she replied to the issue.