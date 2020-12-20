P!NK Shares a Picture of Herself in a Hospital Bed

Pop star Pink announced Saturday that she fractured her ankle.

"As if surviving covid wasn't enough for this poop sandwich of a year!" the 41-year-old singer captionedned an Instagram photo of her wearing a face mask and sitting up in a hospital bed.

"Well, I got my stitches out from drying that wine glass, that went well," she added. "Then I recovered from my very first staph infection for no reason (cry for help?) (right knee was lonely?) so I thought I'd fracture my ankle! Later tonight I'm gonna climb inside a raw chicken and see if I can't check out what salmonella's like! 2020 is the gift that keeps on giving. I was actually running down the stairs trying to see the Christmas star! Ha! Turns out it's not until the 21st. Happy holidays everyone! Who wants a Negroni!"

Pink said in April that she and her 3-year-old son Jameson had recovered from the coronavirus. She donated $1 million to organizations helping other people affected by the pandemic.