P!NK Shares a Picture of Herself in a Hospital Bed

Published December 20th, 2020 - 08:06 GMT
Pink said in April that she and her 3-year-old son Jameson had recovered from the coronavirus.
Pink said Saturday she has fractured her ankle. File Photo by John Angelillo

Pop star Pink announced Saturday that she fractured her ankle.

"As if surviving covid wasn't enough for this poop sandwich of a year!" the 41-year-old singer captionedned an Instagram photo of her wearing a face mask and sitting up in a hospital bed.

"Well, I got my stitches out from drying that wine glass, that went well," she added. "Then I recovered from my very first staph infection for no reason (cry for help?) (right knee was lonely?) so I thought I'd fracture my ankle! Later tonight I'm gonna climb inside a raw chicken and see if I can't check out what salmonella's like! 2020 is the gift that keeps on giving. I was actually running down the stairs trying to see the Christmas star! Ha! Turns out it's not until the 21st. Happy holidays everyone! Who wants a Negroni!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Pink said in April that she and her 3-year-old son Jameson had recovered from the coronavirus. She donated $1 million to organizations helping other people affected by the pandemic.

 

Copyright © UPI, 2020. All Rights Reserved.

