Poker Face is by same mind behind Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Albawaba - Rian Johnson, the filmmaker who wrote and directed both Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Knives Out, now has a new work airing on the streaming service Peacock, Poker Face.

Poker face is an American TV series that ran between January and this month and received a large critical acclaim. It has been renewed for a second season before the end of its first.

Poker Face is a character-driven, murder mystery show, with a hint of comedy thrown in, and it follows the main character, Charlie Cale, who is played by the American actress, Natasha Lyonne, as she uses her ability to detect lies, while also running from her casino boss, Cliff LeGrand (Played by Benjamin Bratt) across the United States, and stumbles into a murder case wherever she goes along the way, like a moth to a flame.

Each episode adapts the inverted detective story format, which means the crime is either shown to the viewers or described to them at the start of each episode.

Its’ fast popularity is very impressive when taking into consideration how much competition there is in American television when it comes to crime shows, and just how little the show has been out for, and one can only wonder how big Poker Face is going to get from here.