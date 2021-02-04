Pole Dancing Queen! Cardi B Tackles TikTok's Silhouette Challenge

Cardi B wowed her more than 82 million Instagram followers by perfectly executing Tik Tok's viral Silhouette Challenge on Wednesday evening.

The former stripper-turned-rap star, 28, left fans speechless after sharing footage of herself pole dancing in her bedroom in a skintight black outfit.

'So I did the silhouette challenge,' the Hustlers actress captioned the video, which showed off her impressive moves. 'It’s so hard to do tiktoks.'

In the first few seconds of the recording, the mother-of-one was dressed in a white floral robe and her tresses pulled back in hairpins.

After looking directly in the camera with a smile, she confidently sauntered to the pole, before the lights went out and she began swinging around.

Despite making her movements look effortless, the Grammy winner also shared a bloopers reel on Twitter, which showed her falling at one point.

In the clip, the star could be seen leaning back and losing her balance, causing a painful mishap as Paul Anka's Put Your Head on My Shoulder played in the background.

She received 6.3 million likes and 25,000 comments for her original video, which fans and celebrity pals praised.

'Exquisite,' Doja Cat commented, while DJ E called her the GOAT on the pole, which is slang for 'greatest of all time.'

On Monday, she announce the release of her brand new single, titled Up, and the track's risqué cover art, which showed her rocking a bedazzled sheer bodysuit as she posed in a transparent bubble chair suspended over a swimming pool.

A city skyline was visible in the background and Cardi's pink heels could be seen in the reflection in the swimming pool beneath her.

Her lustrous dark hair fell over her bodacious curves and she sported a long sharp white manicure.

'My new single "UP" drops this Friday! LETS GOOOOOO!' the performer captioned the image, adding the hashtag #Up.

The star also took to her Instagram stories to urge her fans to preorder the promotional CD for the new song

The single will mark Cardi's first release since last year's collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, titled WAP.