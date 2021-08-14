Police Arrests Taylor Swift's Home Intruder

New York police department arrested a man after breaking in into Taylor Swift's apartment.

The intruder spent years confessing his love for the 'Bad Blood' singer through social media, and NYPD revealed that the man was arrested for trespassing.

The intruder, whose name is Patrick Nissen has been charged with second trespassing of a criminal and is believed to have traveled from Nebraska to New York in search of a singer.

This is not the first time a stalker broke into the singer's home.

A man whose name is Hanks Johnson, 52 years-old have previously broke into Swift's apartment in April this year, Hanks was arrested but was eventually released without bail.

Last September, Eric Swabrick was found guilty of stalking and was imprisoned for 30 months after sending a threatening letter and email to Big Machine Records, the former label of the “Bad Blood” singer.

A fourth stalker named Roger Alvarado reached a judicial deal in April 2019, where he accepted criminal insults and tried to break into Taylor’s house in exchange for two to four years in prison. I have agreed to comply with the protection order.