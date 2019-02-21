Portia de Rossi Gifts Ellen gardening tools For Her Birthday

Portia and Ellen celebrated their 15-year anniversary in December (Source: portiaderossi / Instagram )

Ellen DeGeneres had a very special guest on her show on Wednesday - wife Portia de Rossi.

The TV host revealed Portia had just got back from Rwanda working on a project for The Ellen Fund which the actress created for Ellen's 60th birthday last year.

This year however for her 61st birthday, Portia's gift was a little different.

'Tell everybody what you got me,' Ellen said, to which Portia sheepishly replied 'gardening tools'.

'But - she likes to garden,' Portia explained as Ellen agreed.

So far The Ellen Fund - which Portia set up to protect rare mountain gorillas and ensure their survival in the wilderness - has raised $5.9 million thanks to generous donors.

During Portia's appearance the couple revealed the rendering for the new campus in Rwanda which will provide 1,500 jobs and bring millions of dollars to the local economy.

Portia's recent visit to the African country was for the groundbreaking ceremony for The Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund.

Portia also celebrated her birthday last month and got a sweet message from Ellen on social media as she turned 46.

The couple recently splashed out a whopping $27million to but a Balinese-style mansion in Montecito, California.

Built in 2011, the house makes for private living as it comes with 8.24 acres of land - while the home itself boasts five bedrooms and ten bathrooms.

Portia and Ellen celebrated their 15-year anniversary in December and their 10-year wedding anniversary in August.

To mark the occasion, the comedienne hired a plane to fly a banner with a romantic message over their home.

Though quite the gesture, things didn't end up going as planned as the banner was simply too small to read from a distance.

Explaining the blunder on Instagram, along with a video of the plane, Ellen wrote: 'Portia and I started dating 15 years ago today. I hired a plane to fly by the house with a banner that said 15 with a heart. I should have specified the size.'