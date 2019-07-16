Post Malone Announces Fall Tour Dates

The Runaway Tour will kick off on Sept. 14 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., before wrapping up on Nov. 20 at The Forum in Los Angeles.





Malone will also be performing in Portland, Las Vegas, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, New York, Atlanta, Miami, Dallas, Denver and Salt Lake City, among other cities.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time through Live Nation. Citi cardmembers will be able to take part in a pre-sale that runs from Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday at 10 p.m. local time.

T-Mobile customers will have the ability to purchase stage-front pit tickets starting 30 days prior to each show.

Malone is also set to perform at the 2019 Voodoo Fest in New Orleans which runs from Oct. 25-27. Gun N' Roses will also take the stage at the festival.