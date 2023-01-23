The poster for Kıvanç's new series is here

ALBAWABA - Fans are showing great enthusiasm on social media over the release of the poster of Turkish actor Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ new upcoming series "Aile."

The new Turkish production, Aile, features famous Turkish actors like Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ and Serenay Sarıkaya.

The new series is written by Hakan Bonomo, and directed by Ahmet Katıksız, the new work deals with an emotional love story and the exciting aspects of the concept of family.

And now, Gazet magazine has shared the first look at the new series' poster which features both Tatlıtuğ and Sarıkaya.

This comes after the Turkish media shared pictures of both Turkish actors on set, and in the caption, it read: "We reached the scene from the poster shooting of Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ and Serenay Sarıkaya, who are preparing to return to the screens after a long time with the Aile series... Don't you think they look good together?"

By Alexandra Abumuhor