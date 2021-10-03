Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Joins Amy Schumer To Fight For Abortion Justice

Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer join an abortion justice march on Saturday.

Amy Schumer took to her Instagram account and posted a photograph of her and Lawrence attending participating in the Women’s March protest.

The picture posted by Schumer featured the Hunger Games actress and the comedian holding signs for the march, Schumer's sign read ''Abortion is Essential'' while Lawrence's sign was handmade and read ''“Women can’t be free if they don’t control their bodies. ''

“I don’t have a uterus and she is pregnant but we out here @womensmarch @plannedparenthood #rallyforabortionjustice,” Schumer captioned the post.

Schumer has been quite open about her attempts to conceive a second child through IVF in 2020, and then her decision to remove her uterus and appendix to treat endometriosis, a very painful reproductive disease.

And just last month, Jennifer's rep announced she is expecting her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney.

Schumer and Lawrence have been friends for years, and they’ve both been outspoken about women’s rights, including their support for access to safe abortions. In 2015, Schumer visited Lawrence after hearing about the Planned Parenthood shooting in Colorado Springs, which killed three people.