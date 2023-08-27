The Price is Right host Bob Barker dies at 99

ALBAWABA - Bob Barker dies at 99, he would have turned 100 years old in four months.

Longtime host of The Price is Right died at the age of 99 of natural causes, the late presenter's publicist, Roger Neal announced the news in a statement.

Neal shared: "It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us, Barker died at home and had a beautiful life."

Barker began his career in the 1950s, Barker worked part-time in radio while attending college.

Bob Barker, the iconic host of 'The Price Is Right' has died at 99

In 1950, he moved to California to pursue a broadcasting career. He was given his own radio show, The Bob Barker Show, which ran for six years. He began his game show career in 1956, hosting Truth or Consequences.

Barker began his most famous show, The Price is Right in 1972, The game show aired on CBS, and the channel shared a statement mourning the loss of Barker.

The statement read: "We lost a beloved member of the CBS family today with the passing of Bob Barker. During his 35 years as host of THE PRICE IS RIGHT, Bob made countless people's dreams come true and everyone felt like a winner when they were called to 'come on down.' In addition to his legendary 50-year career in broadcasting, Bob will be remembered as a dedicated animal rights activist. Daytime television has lost one of its most iconic stars."