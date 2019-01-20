'Primitive!' Maya Diab Throws Shade at Wael Kffouri (Video)

Maya Diab responded to Wael Kfoury's statement about her by saying sarcastically that he is still using a bus (Source: mayadiab - Instagram)

Maya Diab surprised the audience by commenting boldly on Wael Kfoury's statement about her on the program "Takharef" (Fairytales) as the two stars relationship, seem to have become tense despite their friendship in the past.

Maya Diab responded to one of the questions about Wael Kfoury's statement during a brief interview on "Arab Wood" after he was a guest on "Takhareef". In the show, there was a fictitious segment where Wael had to imagine he was driving a bus that had stars on board. He initially confirmed that Maya Diab would be with him on the bus, and then Wafaa Al Kilani the host asked him to abandon one of the stars on the bus, because Haifa Wehbe was on the road and there is no vacancy, so he replied that he will abandon Maya Diab.

Maya Diab responded to Wael Kfoury's statement about her by saying sarcastically that he is still using a bus and that she preceded him by going up to the moon with the missile, and when the interviewer asked her, if she would take Wa'el Kfoury with her if she is driving the bus? She replied that she does not drive or ride a bus and does not use that "primitive" transport.

Maya Diab's comment on Wael Kfoury opened a lot of speculation, as some confirmed that the relationship between them is tense, which was evident from her sarcastic talk, as war raged between fans of the two stars following their controversial statements.