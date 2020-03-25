Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The Prince of Wales, 71, tested positive yesterday and is in self-isolation on the Balmoral estate in Scotland with his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, who is without any symptoms of the virus, which has killed 435 and infected 8,000 more in the UK so far.

A royal source said Charles' doctor's most conservative estimate was that the prince was contagious on March 13 - 24 hours after he last saw his mother. A Buckingham Palace spokesman has said: 'Her Majesty remains in good health. The Queen is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare'.

MailOnline has plotted the prince's movement over the past fortnight - the incubation period for coronavirus - and he attended at least six public engagements meeting hundreds of people including a string of Britain's biggest stars at his annual Prince's Trust awards.

Charles is said to have 'mild symptoms' that started over the weekend and has fallen ill after meeting coronavirus-stricken Prince Albert of Monaco, who tested positive five days ago after he sat opposite the Prince of Wales at a WaterAid event in London on March 10.

A Clarence House spokesman said: 'The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

'The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing'.

Charles' spokesman said it was impossible to say where he caught it from because of the large number of public engagements he has carried out in 'recent weeks' - but it will raise questions over whether he got it from Prince Albert and if the heir to the throne has spread it himself.

The Prince of Wales was last at Buckingham Palace on March 12, where he 'briefly' saw the Queen, and his illness will raise fears for the health of elderly royals including his mother and Prince Philip, who are together at Windsor Castle. Charles is understood not to have seen Prince Philip for many weeks, possibly during the Megxit crisis talks at Sandringham, where his 98-year-old father was based until he flew by helicopter to Windsor last Thursday.

William and Kate are at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, while Harry and Meghan are back in Canada, after both couples saw Charles at the Commonwealth service at Westminster on March 9. Two days later on March 11 he also met with a string of celebrities at the Prince's Trust Awards 2020 in London, attended by Ant and Dec, Philip Schofield, Fearne Cotton, Pierce Brosnan, Richard E Grant, Rolling Stones star Ronnie Wood, X Factor star Fleur East, Dina Asher-Smith and Craig David.

On the evening of March 12, after investitures at Buckingham Palace, The Prince of Wales with the Lord Mayor of the City of London and the High Commissioner for Australia at a Mansion House dinner in London, his last known engagement. He flew to his Balmoral home with Camilla on March 22 - around the time he started feeling unwell.

As coronavirus reached the royal family on the second day of Britain's lockdown, it has also emerged:

The UK Government claims to have bought 3.5million coronavirus antibody tests - but refuses to reveal who makes them, when they will be available on the NHS or whether they'll be used at home;

Shoppers are still ignoring social distancing rules amid fears stores will become hotbeds of coronavirus, with growing calls for the Government lockdown to become more stringent

Sadiq Khan has defied instruction from Boris Johnson to increase London's dangerously cramped Tube services - saying services will be cut further because so many staff are off sick;

London and Madrid now face worse coronavirus outbreaks than Italy's Lombardy region with deaths doubling every two days. But in better news Germany sees a drop in infection rate from 21% to 15%;

FTSE 100 reaches the highest level in two weeks after rising nearly 5% with 258-point surge as world markets rally;

Until he fell ill, Prince Charles, the heir to the throne has been continuing to carry out public engagements despite the coronavirus crisis - but has avoided shaking hands, instead using a namaste gesture.

Arriving at the Prince's Trust awards a fortnight ago, Charles twice extended his hand to greet people before withdrawing it at the last minute in mock horror and greeting then with a bow and the Hindi greeting 'Namaste'.

Turning to Dame Martina Milburn, the Trust's chief executive, the prince said: 'It's just so hard to remember not to.'

At the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday, no members of the royal family shook hands, with the Prince greeting people with Namastes and the Duke of Sussex elbow bumping Craig David.

But despite avoiding close contact with people he has caught Covid-19 - and it came days after a member of Buckingham Palace staff tested positive for coronavirus.

The Royal Family appeared to have already prepared for the eventuality that one of them could be diagnosed with coronavirus, having been split up across Britain - away from London.

The Queen is with Prince Philip at Windsor Castle, Prince William and Kate are at Amner Hall in Norfolk, and Charles and Camilla are at Balmoral in Aberdeenshire.

Charles's last public engagement was on March 12, but he did have a number of private meetings with Highgrove and Duchy individuals, all of whom have been made aware.

They added that Charles has not seen the Queen since before March 13. A small number of people living and working at Birkhall are remaining at the residence and self-isolating.

The source said the prince and the duchess remained in good spirits, and the prince was up and about and not bedridden.

Medical advice is that it is unlikely to escalate into a more serious case. Charles has spoken to his sons the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex, as well as the Queen.

Charles had been displaying 'mild symptoms' over the weekend before being tested on Monday.

The heir to the throne's last public engagement was on March 12 when he attended a Mansion House dinner hosted by William Russell, Lord Mayor of the City of London, and George Brandis, the High Commissioner for Australia, in aid of the Australian bushfire relief and recovery effort.

Sometime during the day the prince saw the Queen privately.

He last saw the Queen at a public event on Monday March 9, when senior royals including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

Charles' health has been relatively robust. Last November, the Prince of Wales was seen with painfully swollen hands and feet during the first day of his royal tour in India, sparking concerns for his health.

As he removed his shoes to step into a Sikh temple in New Delhi, the 71-year-old's fingers and toes were considerably red and inflamed.

But the heir to the throne dismissed any apparent discomfort, which may have been caused by the nine-hour flight to South Asia.

And in 2018, Prince Charles admitted he was no longer in the shape he once was.

As he approached his 70th birthday, the royal joked that he knows 'only too well' the inevitable physical decline that comes with reaching such a milestone.

'I don't know about you,' he told a crowd of septuagenarians in Brisbane, Australia at the time, 'but now bits of me keep falling off at regular intervals.'

Charles has, certainly, suffered a catalogue of injuries over the years.

When he met boxer Amir Khan in 2015, the pair compared battle wounds — and it turned out Charles had done himself more damage in his lifetime than the former world champion had suffered in the ring.

In recent years, his catalogue of injuries include a swollen eye caused by dust from a tree, to a cracked rib sustained in a tumble from a horse and a non-cancerous growth which was removed from his face in 2008.

Charles also met all the senior members of the Royal Family apart from Prince Philip at the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9.

Others royals at the service included the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who have since moved to Amner Hall in Norfolk with their three children.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have since returned to Vancouver Island before they step down as senior royals on March 31, were also there.

The Queen - who remains in 'good health' - travelled from Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle last Thursday, where Philip joined her from Sandringham.

Charles's last public engagement was on March 12 when he attended a dinner at Mansion House in aid of the Australian bushfire relief and recovery effort.

But following this Charles did have a number of private meetings with Highgrove and Duchy individuals, all of whom have been made aware.

On March 9, the day of the Commonwealth Service, Charles and his wife Camilla also went to Marlborough House in London for a reception.

They were guests of Commonwealth secretary-general Baroness Scotland at the event to mark Commonwealth Day at the Commonwealth Secretariat.

One day later, Charles was with Monaco's head of state Prince Albert II, who has since tested positive for coronavirus.

Charles is not believed to have shaken hands with Prince Albert but attended a roundtable meeting with him at the WaterAid Summit in London on that day.

And on March 11 Charles, the president of the Prince's Trust, met award winners and the charity's supporters at the annual Prince's Trust Awards.

Celebrities he met at the event included actors Pierce Brosnan, James Norton and Richard E. Grant, Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood and presenters Ant and Dec.

Then one day later on March 12, Charles had a short meeting with the Queen in the morning at Buckingham Palace after holding an investitures ceremony.

Charles gave honours to children's TV presenter Baroness Benjamin, Scottish composer Helen Grime and The Searchers singer Michael Prendergast.

And later that evening, Charles attended a dinner at Mansion House in aid of the Australian bushfire relief and recovery effort.

He met with the Lord Mayor of the City of London, William Russell, and the High Commissioner for Australia, George Brandis, at the event.

The prince was pictured practising namastes instead of handshakes at his public events, including when the royals gathered for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 9, and the Prince's Trust event on March 11.

Today, a Clarence House spokesman said Charles was displaying 'mild symptoms' but is in good health as he self isolates at home in Scotland.

Camilla, 72, who is also at Birkhall, in Aberdeenshire, has tested negative for the virus, so is separating herself from the prince.

Buckingham Palace said the 93-year-old monarch, who is staying at Windsor Castle with the 98-year-old Duke of Edinburgh, remains in good health and is following all appropriate advice.

Philip was not with the Queen at Buckingham Palace when she last met Charles on March 12.

Charles has spoken to both his sons the Duke of Cambridge, who is in Norfolk with the Duchess of Cambridge and their young children, and the Duke of Sussex, who is in Canada. He has also been in touch with the Queen.

In a statement, Clarence House said: 'The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

'In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.

'The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

'It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.'

A source said his doctor's most conservative estimate was that the prince was contagious on March 13.

A small number of people living and working at Birkhall are remaining at the residence and self-isolating.

The source said the prince was up and about and not bedridden. Medical advice is that it is unlikely to escalate into a more serious case.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said today: 'Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health.

'The Queen last saw the Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of March 12 and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare.'

Buckingham Palace scrapped a televised coronavirus address by the Queen 'for her own safety' and to 'keep the airwaves clear for Prime Minister and doctors', royal expert claims

Buckingham Palace scrapped a national televised address about Coronavirus from the Queen 'for her own safety' and to keep the airways clear for politicians and medical professionals, a royal expert has claimed.

Last week Her Majesty, 93, issued a statement on the outbreak, saying the UK is 'entering a period of great concern and uncertainty'.

Speaking after leaving London for Windsor, where she was joined by Prince Philip, she urged Britain to come together amid the crisis and assured the country that the Royal Family is ready to 'play its part' in beating the deadly infection.

There had been speculation that the monarch would deliver this message on a national televised broadcast.

Omid Scobie, a royal contributor on ABC, admitted he was confused by the sudden change to a written statement, having expressed a televised address.

However, royal commentator Victoria Arbiter explained that there were two reasons behind the decision not to go ahead with it.

Speaking on The HeirPod , she said: 'There is a real sense that they need to keep the focus and keep the airwaves clear for the experts, for the doctors, for the Prime Minister.'

She added that the statement was a way to get the message out there as it could be printed on newspapers, posted on social media and read out on broadcast.

'It could reach a huge number of people without taking away airtime,' she continued.

'It is inevitable that at some stage she will address the nation. I hope it is not because things have gotten considerably worse but that we are coming out the other side.

'But I think, that kind of decision would have been made for purely practical reasons and not wanting to overstretch resources.'

Victoria also suggested that the move was to limit the number of people around Her Majesty.

'We know that when the Queen gives an address, there are a lot of people involved,' she explained.

'There is lighting, and sound, and hair and make-up, and producers, and directors, and, at least in the US every, major news station has reported a positive coronavirus case.

'There is an abundance of caution given the Queen's age and that she and Prince Philip are protected. So that impacted the decision-making.'

FEMAIL has reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

Late last week, Downing Street sources said the Queen is preparing to make a televised address to calm the nation's nerves during the 'difficult times ahead'.

With the death toll from Covid-19 continuing to rise at a rapid rate, it is understood that as the 'mother of the nation' the Queen is waiting for the right moment and wants to time her address to make the maximum

The Prince of Wales Prince Charles's medical history isn't publicly known - but he has had a catalogue of injuries over the years.

But doctors have said the infected 71-year-old is in an 'excellent position' to be shielded from the life-threatening virus.

Dr Sarah Brewer, a former GP, said his 'good diet and healthy lifestyle' should protect him from any complications of COVID-19.

Prince Charles is known to be in a high-risk category because of his age. He is not known to have any underlying health conditions.

Dr Brewer added: 'Should he become unwell, his underlying fitness and excellent medical care should ensure he makes a good recovery.'

She said that he should stay away from any of his relatives not living in the same household - adding that the 'same rules apply to everyone'.

Prince Charles fell ill a fortnight after meeting coronavirus-stricken Prince Albert of Monaco (March 10), who tested positive five days ago.

Prince of Wales was last at Buckingham Palace on March 12 for investitures, where he 'briefly' saw the Queen, 93.

His illness will raise fears for the health for elderly royals including his mother and Prince Philip, who are together at Windsor Castle.

William and Kate are at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, while Harry and Meghan are back in Canada.

