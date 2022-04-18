Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of "secretly" using Queen Elizabeth to persuade Netflix officials to make a secret visit to Windsor during a visit to Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

According to Daily Mail, state experts believe the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have only resorted to a "top secret" diversion in order to "clear the air talks" to please US producers for their upcoming documentary.

Royal biographer Tom Bower has slandered Prince Harry and Meghan Queen for having met them for their Netflix documentary, calling them "the bad guys in the royal family".

Sly News reporter at Invictus Games: “Harry and Meghan want to make things more private… But they are being followed around by a Netflix crew.”

How can these woketopians parrot this rubbish with a straight face? 😂😂😂 — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) April 17, 2022

Bower was quoted as saying: 'I have no doubt it was all done for their Netflix documentary. The Queen's advisers failed to protect her from being exploited by the Royal Family's worst traducers, while the Sussexes exploited an old, unwell woman to boost their credibility and coffers.'

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, said not all royal commentators think the same, and said the visit could be "extremely happy" for the Queen.

"It's a great opportunity to clear the air and offer an olive branch," Seward told The Sun magazine.

After all, Harry and Meghan must have spent a lot of time getting to Windsor."

Meghan last saw the Queen at an awkward Commonwealth Day service on March 8, 2020 but has claimed since to regularly speak to her on the phone and over video calls.

Harry has not seen his grandmother in person since Prince Philip's funeral last April when he flew over briefly from their new home in the US. And the Queen has not met their baby daughter Lilibet.