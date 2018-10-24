Prince Harry's Wants a Baby Girl

The 34-year-old royal is expecting a baby with his wife Meghan (Source: princeharryofengland / Instagram)

Prince Harry hopes his first child will be a girl.



The 34-year-old royal is expecting a baby with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in Spring next year, and although the couple don't know what the sex of their unborn tot will be, it seems the flame-haired prince would love to welcome a baby girl to his family.





In a video filmed by a fan of the royal family, Prince Harry can be seen walking down a street in Sydney, Australia - where he has been hosting the Invictus Games - when another fan shouts: "I hope it's a girl!"



Harry can then be heard replying: "So do I."



The prince's hopes for his tot's gender come after it was recently claimed he and his 37-year-old wife - who was known as Meghan Markle before she tied the knot in May - would be aiming to give their child as normal a life as possible, despite the inevitable interest of the public.



A source said: "That word 'normal' looms very large for Harry and Meghan when it comes to their child's future."



Meanwhile, it's been announced that the former 'Suits' star is cutting back her schedule during the ongoing royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga.



Despite previously saying the pair would not be cutting down any planned events on their current tour, it's been decided that it would be best to let the Duchess "rest".



Looking ahead to their planned schedule, a royal aide said: "After a busy programme, The Duke and Duchess have decided to cut back The Duchess's schedule slightly for the next couple of days, ahead of the final week and a half of the tour.



"The Duke will attend the cycling as scheduled this morning, and The Duchess will join him for this afternoon's engagements. The Duke will continue with the engagements on Fraser Island as planned."