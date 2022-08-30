Prince Jackson Shares Tribute to His Late Father Michael Jackson

Yesterday, the 29th of August, late legend Michael Jackson would have been 64.

And social media users, fans and family took to their social media accounts to remember the late King of Pop.

Prince Jackson, Michael's son, shared with his followers a series of snaps from his childhood with his father, he wrote: Happy birthday to the greatest! ''

He added: ''Miss you more and more but I love you more and more with each day. Thank you for everything ''

Michael Jackson has three children, Prince, 25, whose birth name is Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. , Paris, 24, and Bigi, whose birth name is Prince Michael Jackson II and was previously known as Blanket.

Paris Jackson shared a snap on her Instagram story of her as a baby kissing her father, and simply wrote: 'hbd'.

Michael Jackson's nephew Taj Jackson also posted a tribute on his Instagram as he remembered his uncle on what would have been his 64th birthday, Taj posted a picture of Michael as a child and wrote in the post: 'Happy birthday to the King of Pop.''



He continued: 'You were unfairly ridiculed, bullied, and betrayed most of your life. Yet you still gave yourself and your light to a world that didn’t fully appreciate or deserve it. You are an inspiration to all of us.''

Taj Jackson ended his post with: ''We miss you and thank you for just being you. Applehead''

Michael's sister and Grammy Award-Winning songwriter La Toya Jackson took to her Instagram to share a video of Michael Jackson while he was on stage performing, she wrote: '' I recall you sitting at your television crying saying I didn’t win Not 1 award. And then you said “Watch Me” I’m gonna win every award & they’ll all come begging for me! And They Did!'

She continued: ''#VMAs 1995 Such a stellar performance! Happy Birthday''

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor