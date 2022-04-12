Prince William and Kate Middelton Turn Down The Beckham Wedding Invitation

Former athlete David Beckham's son Brooklyn held a huge lavish wedding ceremony in Palm Beach.

David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham sent out invitations to the royal family, including Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middelton, however, the royal duo rejected the invitations.

Prince William and Kate Middelton respectfully declined the invitation to the wedding that was held at the Beatles palace.

It is not clear if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry declined the invitation or not, however the couple did not attend the 3.5 million dollar wedding.

Previously in 2011 the Beckhams attended Prince William and Kate's wedding.