Prince's Estate Share a Handwritten Note by The Late icon Denouncing Intolerance

Prince's estate posted on Instagram a photo of a handwritten note the late music icon had penned denouncing intolerance.

"Prince dedicated his life to speaking out against injustice, advocating for black excellence, and spreading the message of 'Love 4 One Another.' In this note that he kept in his personal archives, he wrote a message that still resonates today. 'Nothing more ugly in the whole wide world than INTOLERANCE (between) Black, white, red, yellow, boy or girl. INTOLERANCE." #Love4OneAnother #Prince," the estate said in its post Saturday.

The undated note was scrawled in cursive on lined notebook paper.

Sunday was Prince's 62nd birthday. He died in 2016 of a fentanyl overdose at his residential compound in Chanhassen, Minn.

His words about intolerance were posted as thousands of people continue to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man, allegedly at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer.

In 2015, he wrote and recorded the song "Baltimore" in honor of Freddie Gray, a black man who died in police custody in the titular Maryland city.