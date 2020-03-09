Princess Ameerah Al-Taweel Scolds "Some People" Because of Coronavirus!

Ex wife of Prince Al-Waleed Bin Talal, Princess Ameerah Al-Taweel shared her opinion on the Coronavirus epidemic.

She told her 1.5 million followers on Twitter that some people are making jokes and memes about the virus, while others are living in tragedy.

The Princess tweeted:

"Many people are making videos, Memes and posts joking about #coronavirus .The ppl behind these statistics & ppl living in these areas are mothers who lost their children or fighting for them, fathers & grandfathers, families facing tragedy and uncertainty, plz try to have empathy".

Her tweet came as a reaction to a video posted by The South China Morning Post Twitter account showing a devastating story of a mother fighting for her daughter's life, and begging officials to take her into medical care as she is suffering from leukaemia in the wake of Coronavirus.

Ameerah Al-Taweel married Emirati billionaire Khalifa Bin Butti Al Muhairi on September 9th, 2018 in Paris. She gave birth to her first child "Zayed" in August 2019.