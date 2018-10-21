Princess Diana’s Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Jetted Into Dubai for Bulgari Jewelry Event

While in Dubai, Lady Kitty Spencer took to the desert where she posed for photos in a cinched-at-the-waist white dress by Australian fashion house Zimmermann. (Source: kitty.spencer - Instagram)

Princess Diana’s niece Lady Kitty Spencer has joined Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Australia, but not before she jetted into Dubai last week to add a touch of royal glamor to a Bulgari jewelry event in the city.

While in Dubai, the model took to the desert where she posed for photos in a cinched-at-the-waist white dress by Australian fashion house Zimmermann.

She then attended a launch party at the swanky Bulgari Resort and Hotel in Dubai, at which Spanish actress Úrsula Corberó, who shot to fame in Netflix drama “Money Heist,” was announced as the new face of the brand’s Fiorever jewelry line.

Spencer, who has been a Bulgari brand ambassador since May, was seen spending time with Lebanese actress Nadine Nassib Njeim at the party, which the British beauty attended in a sparkling, figure-hugging gown and layers of Bulgari jewels.

The model then flew to Australia, where she visited a children’s hospital.

“What an emotional morning meeting the courageous and inspirational children at the world class new Perth Children’s hospital,” she captioned a photograph on Instagram.

She isn’t the only British royal down under at the moment, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — who is pregnant with the couple’s first child — are currently on a 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.

Prince Harry scaled the Sydney Harbor Bridge on Friday to raise a flag marking the arrival of the Invictus Games, his brainchild and the focus of the tour, The Associated Press reported.

The sporting event, founded by Harry in 2014, started on Saturday. It gives sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports such as wheelchair basketball and to find inspiration to recover.

Harry, Prime Minister Scott Morrison, four members of the Australian team and the widow of an Australian veteran climbed more than 1,000 steps up the back of an arch to raise the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 flag.

“The Sydney Harbor Bridge is an Australian icon and I can think of no better place to raise the ... flag,” Morrison said in a statement.

During the descent, Harry hugged fellow climber Gwen Cherne, a games ambassador whose husband Peter Cafe, a veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan, took his own life in February.