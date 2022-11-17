Princess Diaries 3 officially returns

Princess Diaries 3 is officially in the works at Disney.

Princess Diaries already has two movies out, and now, 18 years later, writer Aadrita Mukerji is working on the script for the third movie.

The movie tells the story of a teenager named Mia Thermopolis, played by Anne Hathaway who surprisingly learns the astonishing news that she is actually a real-life princess.

Mia later begins a journey toward the throne when her grandmother, Queen Clarisse Renaldi played by Julie Andrews helps her learn how to be a princess.

Now, for the third part of the Comedy/Romance film, Anne Hathaway has publicly given her approval at the possibility of returning to The Princess Diaries series.

SHUT UP 👑 Princess Diaries 3 has been OFFICIALLY confirmed 💖✨ pic.twitter.com/DGYukv7mWB — PrettyLittleThing (@OfficialPLT) November 16, 2022

"I would more than entertain it, I'm pulling for it. If there's any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work. We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen. She is magnificent."

The third part of the movie will be produced by Debra Martin Chase who worked on the first two parts of the sequel, and it is said to be a continuation of the films and not a reboot.

However, Julie Andrews previously said that the time for a third film featuring her has passed, saying: ''I think it would be too late to do it now. There was talk of a sequel many, many years ago. But I don't think it ever came to pass.'

'[For] especially me, it's too far down the line now to go back to it,' she said. 'It's a lovely thought, but I don't think it would probably be possible.'

by Alexandra Abumuhor