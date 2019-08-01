'Private!' Did Kadim Al Sahir Separate From His Fiancée?

Kadim Al Sahir's remarks about his fiancé in his latest appearance has sparked the concern of his fans.





Suspicions about the couple's separation spread, especially after their marriage was delayed several months since the news of their engagement spread about a year and a half ago.

The Iraqi star has recently performed for three nights in a Lebanese Festival in Ehden, and in an interview backstage, when the reporter surprised him by asking about his wedding date. He replied: "This is a subject that I consider private. I am the happiest person in the world and it brings me great joy when the public rejoices and is satisfied with the music I present."

The audience noticed that Kazim El Saher looked sad as he spoke about his wedding, and completely avoided mentioning his fiancée in any way, although he was always keen to praise her whenever he appeared on television or in an interview, and many speculated that the Iraqi singer broke up because of age difference especially after reports spread on his intention to stop appearing in media or concerts for two years becasue he desires to focus on a new project.

But some believe the reason for Al Saher's break is sadness over breaking his engagement and his desire to move away from the scene as soon as he has finished all his commitments that he had already agreed to do and can not cancel.

In another story, a fan jumped on stage during Al Qaysar's last concert in Ehden, and she kissed him and danced with him to the tunes of his famous song "Qouli Oheboka" (Say I Love You).