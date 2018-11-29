Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Spotted Arriving at the Airport in Jodhpur

Whirlwind: Priyanka and Nick got engaged after the musician proposed on her 36th birthday in London in July, after a couple of months of dating, with a diamond ring from Tiffany's (Source: Stephen Lovekin - WWD - REX - Shutterstock)

They held a private Hindu prayer ceremony known as a ganesh puja with close family members and their bridal party on Wednesday afternoon in Mumbai.

Then on Thursday, Priyanka Chopra, 36, and Nick Jonas, 26, were seen arriving at the airport in the Indian city of Jodhpur, along with their security detail, with the actress holding onto her love's arm and flashing that diamond sparkler.

The celebrity couple are due to exchange their wedding vows there in a lavish ceremony on Sunday, with Nick's brother Joe Jonas, 29, and his fiancée Sophie Turner, 22, also in attendance.

The Quantico star and the musician were surrounded by security as they exited the terminal and headed to waiting cars.

Priyanka wore a white cotton ensemble with gold stripes running vertically down the tunic and swirling in patterns on her long skirt.

She carried a colorful dupatta as she stepped out in sandals and sported statement earrings partially hidden by her long raven hair.

Nick was in western dress, pairing a brown leather jacket with a white T-shirt and beige chinos along with bright white sneakers.

Travelling with them were Nick's brother Joe Jonas and his fiancee Sophie Turner. The DNCE frontman and the Game of Thrones actress got engaged themselves in late 2017.

Sophie, 22, wore her blonde hair in a bun and sported sunglasses along with a blue T-shirt and black jeans. Joe, 29, had on a blue jacket over a black tee and rocked blue-tinted glasses.

Nick and Joe's eldest brother, Kevin, also arrived in India with his wife Danielle on Wednesday.

Priyanka's parents, father Ashok and mother Madhu, are both physicians in the Indian Army. Priyanka's father sadly passed away in 2013. The family is considered by many to be the most powerful family in the Hindi movie industry.

Because of their jobs, Priyanka moved a lot while growing up, and attended several schools including La Martiniere Girls' School in Lucknow and St. Maria Goretti College in Bareilly.

When she was 13, though, they sent her to the US to live with her aunt, who also moved quite a bit and sent her to school in Newton, Massachusetts; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and Queens, New York.

She finally moved back to India for her senior year of high school at the Army Public School in Bareilly after being bullied in America.

It was during her senior year that Priyanka won a local beauty pageant, and her mother entered her in the Femina Miss India. She went on to win Femina Miss India World, Miss World 2000 and Miss World Continental Queen of Beauty—Asia & Oceania at the Millennium Dome in 2000.

It was after her pageant wins that she started getting Bollywood film offers, which she spun into a lucrative Hollywood career.

The couple's next pre-wedding ceremonies are expected to begin later on Thursday, according to India's NDTV.

Jodhpur's Mehrangarh Fort is reported to be the venue for the ceremonies and Sunday's wedding will be in the Umaid Bhawan Palace - the venue hire is thought to be $60,000 a night.

The Umaid Bhawan is India's last living palace and comes complete with 65 original Art Deco bedrooms and suites. Each room costs an eye-watering $922 (£721) per person per night.

Priyanka and Nick's wedding venue comes complete with butler service, strutting peacocks and a couple's massage room.

The hotel includes the extravagant Maharani Suite, which is expected to be where Priyanka and Nick will spend their wedding night.

72 hours before the A-list couple say 'I do', and hinting at a spectacular finale, countless boxes of fireworks driven in from neighbouring Mumbai, were seen piled in a field.

Meanwhile in the sprawling gardens, silver stage scenery was being constructed for the alfresco afterparty, indicating singer Nick will possibly take to the stage to serenade his bride with a musical performance.

Palace employees were seen milling around the gardens as they prepared for the ceremony. The Indian wedding will reportedly follow a Christian ceremony which will also be held in India.

The Indian wedding will reportedly follow a Christian ceremony which will also be held in India.

A traditional Indian wedding typically involves about three days of activities, beginning with the ganesh puja which took place on Wednesday.

The actress wore a light blue embroidered dress and matching pants as Nick sported a pink kurta, both by designer and couturier Manish Malhotra.

Nick and Priyanka both wore bindis — colored dots on their foreheads that represent the third eye — as they waited outside Priyanka's parents house for a ride to the airport after the ceremony.

Later in the evening after the puja, Priyanka was seen arriving at the JW Marriott in Mumbai.

She waved to well-wishers as she entered the hotel, wearing a plunging red silk crop top with long sleeves and a matching pair of flowy pants, both whimsical coconut pattern. She accessorized with pointy-toe nude pumps and a quilted black bag as she was escorted into the building.

It was unclear if she was simply checking in for the night, or if she was there for additional wedding events that night.

There is then the mehndi ceremony, in which the bride and the female members of her family and friends get henna on their hands and feet.

That is followed by the sangeet, in which the couples' families are introduced. A party in its own right, there is usually a meal, dancing, and performances, and every wedding guest is invited.

Finally, there is the main ceremony, the cocktail hour, and the reception.

The loved-up couple celebrated Thanksgiving with a lavish dinner in the actress' home country.

Priyanka took to Instagram with a photo of her giant family enjoying their holiday dinner at an opulent and massive dining table in Delhi on Thursday.

The couple got engaged after Nick proposed to Priyanka on her 36th birthday in London in July after just a few months of dating. The star proposed with a diamond ring from Tiffany's.

