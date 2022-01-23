Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Welcome Their First Child

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have welcomed their first child.

The couple tied the knot three years ago and threw two Lavish ceremonies, a Hindu and Christian weddings to honor both backgrounds, Chopra's which is Indian and Jonas', American.

Priyanka and Nick's family grew a little bigger as they announced they have welcomed a baby via surrogate, they shared a wonderful news on both of their Instagram pages where they wrote: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family,"

The couple first met in 2017 and took their romance public in 2018. They were engaged after just four months of dating.

Priyanka previously teased that the couple are expecting at the Jonas Brothers Family Roast, where the actress said: "We are the only couple who doesn't have kids yet. Which is why I'm excited to make this announcement...Sorry babe... " She took a long pause and then jokingly said, "Nick and I are expecting... To get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow."