Priyanka Chopra Believes Her Career is Hard During The Pandemic

Bollywood and Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jones revealed she has been having a hard time filming during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with CNBC, the award-winning star, who is currently in London shooting multiple projects, said that despite tough restrictions enforced by the UK government on filming sets — that include getting tested for coronavirus every day — it’s still “kind of a crazy experience.

“As actors we’re still taking off our masks in front of other actors, you know, and that’s part of the job. And I feel like, that’s kind of really daunting, because you just don’t know,” she explained.

Chopra Jones, who is married to singer and songwriter Nick Jonas, said she is also worried for her family, as her husband is type one diabetic and her mother is currently living with her.

“I’m also, on the job, you know, responsible on a set of hundreds of people. So I take it very, very seriously,” she added.

Chopra Jones was in London for the filming of “Text For You,” which also stars Sam Heughan, Celine Dion and Russell Tovey.