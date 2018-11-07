Priyanka Chopra Chooses a Dress by Lebanese Designer Georges Chakra in Amsterdam

Chopra took to Instagram and posted a series of photos in which she poses in the ethereal dress (Source: priyankachopra - Instagram)

Follow > Disable alert for Nick Jonas Disable alert for Amsterdam Disable alert for Priyanka Chopra Follow >

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra is on a wedding world tour and is pulling out all the stops when it comes to her fashion choices.

The bride-to-be, who is set to marry US pop star Nick Jonas, took her international bachelorette festivities to the streets of Amsterdam this week, after a much-reported-on bridal shower in New York.

In Amsterdam, she chose to wear a feathered minidress by Lebanese designer Georges Chakra, straight from his Spring 2018 haute couture collection.

The delicate dress was encrusted with crystals and sequins and featured a feathered cape.

Chopra took to Instagram and posted a series of photos in which she poses in the ethereal dress, which she paired with white Christian Louboutin heels and a white faux fur coat.

“Featherweight champion of the world,” she captioned one of the photos.

“Artist and gorgeous bride-to-be @priyankachopra celebrated her bachelorette weekend in Amsterdam wearing a white, long-sleeved beaded cocktail dress with feather detailing and long-sleeved feather duster from the Georges Chakra couture 2018 collection!” the fashion house captioned a reposted version of one of the photos on its Instagram account.

The 36-year-old partied with her friends and family, including “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner, who is engaged to Chopra’s future brother-in-law, Joe Jonas.

The bridal party took to the streets of Amsterdam wearing red-and-white ensembles, while Chopra stood out in her flamboyant feathered look.

The stint in Amsterdam followed Chopra’s intimate bridal shower held at Tiffany’s Blue Box Café in New York on Sunday.

The star wore a fitted gown by Marchesa with ostrich-feather detailing and nude Christian Louboutin heels.

Guests at the party included Kevin Jonas, TV show host Kelly Ripa and actor Lupita Nyong’o.

Chopra and Jonas have not announced the date of their nuptials, but according to reports the happy couple will say “I do” in India at the end of November.

The couple celebrated their engagement in Chopra’s home country with a bash in Mumbai in August.