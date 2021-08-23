Priyanka Chopra Enjoys Make-up Free moments!

The actress took to Instagram to share a sunny selfie, reiterating her love for her husband, singer Nick Jonas.

Priyanka was wearing a white sleeveless shirt in the photo, with her hair tied back.

Standing outdoors, she smiled, captioning the photo: "That feeling of a refreshing face." Followed by a red heart emoji.

In response to the photo, her husband, Nick Jonas, dropped a series of red heart emojis.

Chopra is currently in London where she is filming her upcoming show, Citadel, the spy thriller series produced by the Russo brothers.

Priyanka co-stars with Game of Thrones star Richard Madden, while Nick Jonas is currently in the US where Nick and his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas are set to embark on a US concert tour entitled Remember This Tour".

Ahead of their concert tour, Priyanka sent the brothers an adorable gift of a cake with a photo of the three brothers printed on it, which Nick shared on Instagram Stories, captioning: "Thank you Priyanka. You are the best. I wish you were here."

Besides Citadel, Priyanka will also appear in the movie Text For You, which also features Celine Dion and Sam Hogan in the lead roles. She will also appear in Matrix 4 and the recently announced Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa.

Priyanka also recently launched an Indian restaurant called Sona in New York and also released her memoir, Unfinished earlier this year.