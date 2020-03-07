Priyanka Chopra Introduces Husband Nick Jonas to a Hindu Festival

Although Holi, which celebrates the beginning of spring, actually occurs next week, Nick and Priyanka decided to party a bit early.

The 37-year-old actress became a star in Bollywood before striking out to America, so they celebrated in the Hindi film industry's hometown of Bombay.

'My first Holi! (Five days early)So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India,' Nick wrote on Instagram.

Holi festivities include bonfire prayers as well as dance parties where guests playfully throw multicolored powder at each other.

This year's upcoming celebrations have left many Indians concerned about the spread of COVID-19, with India Today running the article: 'Coronavirus wali Holi 2020: 7 songs you can sing while washing your hands.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will skip the holiday on account of COVID-19 and President Ram Nath Kovind has canceled the Holi party at his official residence.

But Priyanka and Nick kept their private party going, cuddling up for an Instagram snap after dousing each other in colors.

The dynamic duo were decked out in Indian clothes with matching multicolored trim and an off-white field to show off the powder.

They snapped a selfie at the party with Bollywood star Katrina Kaif, who stepped in last-minute to replace Priyanka in last year's movie Bharat.

Their hostess was Priyanka's bridesmaid Isha Ambani - whose father is the richest man in Asia - and her husband Anand Piramal, himself the son of a billionaire.

Isha and Anand, who married in December 2018 just two weeks after Priyanka and Nick, famously hired Beyonce for a private performance at their wedding functions.

Their Holi party was a family affair for Priyanka, whose brother Siddharth arrived on the arm of South Indian actress Neelam Upadhyaya.

Neelam and Siddharth recently attended a fashion show together where her ring set off engagement rumors online - although she quickly rubbished the speculation, pointing out she was wearing the jewelry on her right hand.

Siddharth and Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra was also glimpsed at the party mingling with screenwriter Mushtaq Sheikh.

Priyanka was meant to make her return to Hindi films with Bharat after three years in Hollywood, but suddenly withdrew amid her engagement to Nick.

The director Ali Abbas Zafar confirmed on Twitter in July 2018 that Priyanka had left the project, writing that 'the reason is very very special, she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her.'

In a flash she was replaced by Katrina, who used to date the movie's leading man Salman Khan and rose to fame during her relationship with him.

Salman has repeatedly taken jabs at Priyanka for quitting Bharat, which became one of the highest grossing Indian films of 2019.

'While many would give anything for the film or maybe even leaving their husband, Priyanka left the film,' he vamped to the Mumbai Mirror last May.

She instead returned to Hindi films with The Sky Is Pink, playing the mother of real-life motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhury, who died aged 18 of pulmonary fibrosis.

Priyanka and Nick had Christian and Hindu weddings at the end of 2018 at Umaid Bhawan, a formerly royal palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.