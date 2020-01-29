Priyanka Chopra to Join The Fourth Sequel of “The Matrix”

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jones is reportedly in the final stage of talks about joining the fourth sequel of sci-fi franchise “The Matrix.”

The “Quantico” actress could join Keanu Reeves, along with David Mitchell, Toby Emmerich, Carrie-Anne Moss and Yahya Abdul-Mateen, Variety reported on Tuesday.

Lana Wachowski will helm the project, returning to write, direct and produce the latest installment of the hugely popular film series, which has netted more than $1.6 billion worldwide, about humans trapped in a virtual reality.

Warner Bros. did not specify if the new film would be a direct sequel, saying only that it was “set in the world of ‘The Matrix,’” and did not give a release date.