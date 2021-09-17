Priyanka Chopra Mark Nick Jonas' Birthday

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has praised Nick Jonas as “the most compassionate” person she knows.

The 39-year-old actress marked her husband’s 29th birthday on Thursday (16.09.21) with a sweet Instagram post in which she called him the “kindest” and most “loving” person she has ever met.

Alongside a picture of the pair at Nick’s birthday party, she wrote: “Love of my life. Here’s wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday. I love you baby ... Thank you for being you. (sic)”

Nick also shared the same image on his own Instagram account, where he revealed the party was a “surprise” put together by Priyanka.

He wrote: “She surprised me for my birthday. She’s the best. #29 thanks for all the love everyone. (sic)”

Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers star previously explained that he has a "magical connection" with the actress.



Asked how their romance differs from his earlier relationships, he said: "It's just that magical connection you've got with somebody when it's right."

Nick also revealed that they developed a strong friendship before they started dating.

He explained: "We're very lucky. We knew each other well before we started dating properly, and I think that foundation as friends always helps in relationships that have evolved in an organic way.

"It's been a wild first couple of years of marriage, and I'm very blessed to have a life partner that I can rely on, and vice versa hopefully."

The ‘White Tiger’ star has also proven to be a source of inspiration for her husband.

Speaking about how Priyanka inspires his music, Nick shared: "Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which, when I can't articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio.

"And I'm grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that's most important."