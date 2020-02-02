Priyanka Chopra Might Love Food But She's Horrible at Cooking

The 37-year-old actress might be a superstar on screen, but she's a nightmare in the kitchen, as she's admitted that neither her or her husband Nick Jonas are particularly good cooks.

She confessed: "I'm a great hostess and I love having people over. [But] neither Nick [Jonas] or I are the best cooks.





"I'm not the best in the kitchen. But I am an admirer of food and a connoisseur of food. I believe I was put on this earth to appreciate food and it's my purpose - but I'm just not good at cooking and I don't enjoy it!"



The poor cooking skills run in one side of Priyanka's family, as she said that whilst her mother never really cooked at home, both her father and brother are keen chefs, with her brother even doing it professionally.



She added to Us Weekly: "My brother's a chef! He actually studied and he's a professional chef, but I just never took to it!



"My mom doesn't cook either. Once in a while she did, but she was never someone who enjoyed it. My dad and my brother always did."



Priyanka has previously spoken about her poor cooking skills when she dubbed herself a "terrible wife" because she can't make tasty meals.



The 'Quantico' star said: "I can't cook. And I told him that when he proposed. I was like, 'Listen, you're from a good southern home, you're used to your mom making you amazing food. You're not marrying that girl.' I cannot cook. I can make eggs, also sporadically, maybe at night."



Luckily for Priyanka, the 27-year-old Jonas Brothers star didn't mind her lack of culinary expertise, as he admitted he too struggles when it comes to meal times.



The 'Baywatch' actress explained: "I'm a terrible, terrible wife in that sense, but the most amazing thing when I told him that, 'Babe, I can't cook and I hope you know that,' he said, 'It's alright babe, neither can I.' But you don't hear that from guys! They're usually like, 'It's OK, baby.' And he was like, 'I can't either!"