Priyanka Chopra Reveals Ambitions on Becoming a Future Prime Minister of India

Priyanka Chopra has claimed her close pal Meghan Markle has been subject to racism ever since she garnered worldwide recognition for her relationship with husband Prince Harry.





The 36-year-old Bollywood actress, who boasts a three-year friendship with the Duchess of Sussex, has insisted while Meghan has been heavily scrutinized due to her mixed heritage, her 'progressive, modern' friend can 'handle' the criticism.

In a candid interview with Sunday Times, the former beauty pageant queen detailed her effortless connection with the former Suits actress, 37, her ambitions on becoming the next prime minister of India, and her marriage with singer Nick Jonas.

Candid: Priyanka Chopra has claimed her close pal Meghan Markle has been subject to racism ever since she garnered worldwide recognition for her relationship with husband Prince Harry

Meghan and Priyanka first forged a friendship when they bonded at an ELLE Women in Television event back in January 2016, and have remained close ever since.

On Meghan, daughter of a black mother and white father, facing criticism from the media, the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador said: 'I've seen that and it's really unfortunate. But if there's anyone who can handle it, it's her.

'Of course it has to do with racism, it's an obvious reason. But the beauty of Meg is that she's been herself through all of this. A lot of people got to know her after everything, but I knew her before and she's the same chick.'

Indian screen star Priyanka went on to reveal the pair connected through their similarities in how they 'see the world and as girls', which echoes Meghan's previous comments on their friendship.

In an interview with Press Trust Of India in 2016, the royal gushed over how she and Priyanka 'just clicked'.

She said: 'It was just an easy, natural progression. We've managed to keep in touch via email and text, and try to see each other whenever we're both in the same town.'

Earlier this year, the pair were hit with claims of a feud after the Miss World 2000 winner failed to attend Meghan's baby shower.

The actress was grilled over whether she skipped the occasion as she was angry the Los Angeles native didn't attend her wedding to Nick, 26, in India last year.

During a discussion on Watch What Happens Live earlier this year, Priyanka laughed off the rumours, insisting it was simply 'not true'.

Meghan and her husband Harry, 34, welcomed Archie Harrison Mountbatten on May 6, weighing in at 7lb 3oz.

Elsewhere in her new interview, Mary Kom star Priyanka revealed her hopes to run for prime minister of India in the near future, amid the country's election season.

'I would love to run for prime minister of India', she explained. 'I would love Nick to run for president. I don't like the things associated with politics... but I know that both of us really want to make a change. Never say never.'

Priyanka and American musician Nick tied the knot in a lavish wedding at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December last year.

The Burnin' Up hitmaker popped the question while the couple were on holiday on the Greek island of Crete in August 2018, just a few months after dating rumours first emerged.

The brunette beauty enthused about her 'feminist' husband Nick, who she praised for being 'self-assured enough' to value her career.

Despite revelling in newlywed bliss, the couple received criticism for sharing their elaborate nuptials on social media, with Cut magazine branding Priyanka a 'global scam artist'.

The Exotic songstress has defended her decision in posting snaps of their glitzy wedding as she admitted she 'gave up my rights to privacy' when she became famous, but insisted she still keeps 'lots' of aspects in her personal life under wraps.