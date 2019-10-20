Priyanka Chopra to Voice 'Elsa' in The Hindi Version of ‘Frozen 2

  1. Home
Published October 20th, 2019 - 05:49 GMT
Chopra released a statement about the new film and the character she voices.
Highlights
Priyanka Chopra announced Friday that she will voice the character of Elsa in the Hindi-language version of hit Disney animation film ‘Frozen 2.

Priyanka Chopra announced Friday that she will voice the character of Elsa in the Hindi-language version of hit Disney animation film “Frozen 2,” set to be released on Nov. 22.


And what’s more, Chopra’s cousin, Parineeti, will voice the character of Anna, who is played by Kristen Bell in the English-language film.

“Mimi & Tisha are now Elsa & Anna!” Priyanka posted on her Twitter account on Friday. “The #ChopraSisters are finally coming together for Disney’s #Frozen2. Can’t wait for you guys to see us…I mean HEAR us bring these amazing, strong characters to life in Hindi.”

“Elsa is a fictional character who’s known to be strongly-opinionated and level headed, traits that I deeply connect with," she said. "This not only made me want to be part of the film, but also gives me a wonderful opportunity to present one of the most-successful animated films to our local audiences.”

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2019 All rights reserved.

