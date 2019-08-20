Priyanka Chopra Wears Jordanian Designer Amina Muaddi's Design

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra was spotted wearing a pair of sandals by the Jordanian-Romanian designer Amina Muaddi at US pop star Joe Jonas’s recent James Bond-themed birthday party.





The label shared a picture of Chopra wearing Muaddi’s feather-trimmed Adwoa sandals.

Chopra paired them with a sheer feathered mini-dress with a beaded boat-cut neckline. Her husband, Joe’s brother Nick Jonas, looked very 007 in a black tuxedo.

Muaddi’s up-and-coming label is known for its bright hues and razor-thin stiletto heels that often widen out into a squared block at the base of the heel.

​

Muaddi, whose footwear label is designed in Paris and produced in Italy, has also been in the spotlight, with the likes of Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Rihanna and British model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley showing off her heels earlier this year.

​

Back in April, beauty mogul Rihanna was spotted in New York – reportedly out and about with her Saudi beau Hassan Jameel – wearing a black coat with strappy white sandals by Muaddi, while Huntington-Whiteley has been an avid fan for quite some time and regularly takes to Instagram to show off Muaddi’s latest designs.

​

Joe Jonas, who turned 30 on Thursday, celebrated with his family and friends at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. According to E! News, he and his wife, Hollywood actress Sophie Turner, arrived at the party in an Aston Martin, which is the car James Bond drives.

This is not the first time Chopra has shown off the works of Arab designers.

When Turner married Joe Jonas in June, Chopra wore multiple ensembles by Saudi fashion label Honayda. She went casual in a button-down lilac shirt dress from the label’s Spring-Summer 2019 collection, but she ramped things up for the rehearsal dinner with an ivory strapless satin gown that featured a sweetheart neckline from the same collection.

​

Earlier this year in Los Angeles, Chopra was spotted wearing a mustard yellow trench coat by Dubai-based modest wear brand Bouguessa.