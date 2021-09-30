Producer CJ Brogan's New Single 'Stereo Passion' is Shot in Dubai

On August 20 of this year, the electronic producer released his latest single by 'Dance Pop' titled 'Stereo Passion'.

The London-based artist released the music video on his Youtube page, the video was shot across the vast deserts around Dubai, it featured neon lights, deserts, palm trees, and waves.

The new single offers a variety of music genres including Disco, House, and funk.

The rising producer's new song is driven by the romantic notion of art, Brogan lets his craft lead the way and shape its own mysterious story. ‘Stereo Passion’ delivers an uplifting melting pot of sleek Electronic beats, Funk sensibilities, and Disco vibes, backed with a video juxtaposing natural desert settings with futuristic aesthetics and props.

“Futurism, technology, and dreams play a huge role in music for me. I want my sound to be as much a vision into a distant world, whilst also being a personal relatable experience. I use technology to bring the world of the future to the stage of today.” Brogan revealed.

CJ Brogan started performing when he was just 15 years old and has been constantly evolving ever since to reach the professional attitude and determination of who he is today.

The producer developed his musical skills when he studied Creative Musicianship with a focus on aesthetic differences in analog and digital sounds.

CJ aims to transport listeners to a time-defying inter-galactic dancefloor of smooth melodies and feel-good vibes.

With a wide range of influences covering global superstars like Fatboy Slim, The Prodigy, Armand van Helden and Calvin Harris, CJ Brogan is determined to leave a lasting mark on the electronic music scene with his timeless club anthems.