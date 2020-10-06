Promo and Everything You Need To Know About The Voice Senior Arabia 2020

Count down for The Voice Senior Arabia 2020 has begun with the channel and panel promoting the show all over social media.

The Voice Senior talent show will broadcast on MBC Masr every Wednesday starting October 7.

The panel will include 4 judges: Lebanese singer Najwa Karam, Egyptian singer and president of musicians syndicate in Egypt Hany Shaker, Moroccan songstress Samira Said and Lebanese singer Melhem Zain.

This is the first season of The Voice Senior.

Najwa Karam had issued a statement, through her media office in cooperation with the MBC channel on the most important points that distinguish The Voice Senior from other talent shows, stressing that it gives real hope to the elderly contestants.

The statement added that the program gives a message that no matter how late you may appear to the public, talent must find the right opportunity to prove itself, even if this is at a time some may think is relatively late.

Karam continued that real talents do not have a specific age, adding; “the talents of this program in particular, if they were not real, they would not have applied to participate. Although circumstances may not have served them through the previous stages of their life, today without any doubt they are able to excel in performing different singing genres."

Najwa indicated that each talent has a special taste and distinct flavor, which caused confusion to the coaches while choosing them, describing the process as very difficult.

Najwa Karam concluded, saying: "The participants presented singing colors to great art schools and giants of singing and original art, and those schools are the same ones that we grew up on, and they are the ones that establish real talents in every sense of the word."