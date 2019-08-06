Prosecutors in Minnesota Levied New Sexual Charges Against R. Kelly

Prosecutors in Minnesota on Monday levied new charges against singer R. Kelly for allegedly soliciting a minor in 2001.

Hennepin County attorney Mike Freeman said the charges stem from an encounter Kelly, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, had with a minor fan who asked for his autograph. They allegedly had sexual contact, but not intercourse, at a Minneapolis hotel.





"After some discussion she was offered $200 to take off her clothes and dance for him,"Freeman said. "After accepting the $200 she got naked and they proceeded to dance."

He said Kelly also gave her VIP tickets to his concert and suggested she travel with him to a concert in Chicago.

"This kind of conduct, particularly juveniles, is simply unacceptable in the state of Minnesota and frankly everywhere," Freeman said. "She was a juvenile at the time, we have special laws to protect our juveniles, and we are going to enforce them."

Kelly faces one count of prostitution with an individual under 18 and one count of soliciting sex with a person under 18 -- both felony charges.

Kelly's attorney, Steven Greenberg, denied the allegations.

"Frankly, you've got a prosecutor who's starving for attention and doesn't quite understand with his role as a prosecutor comes a certain level of responsibility. It really is absurd," he said.

Freeman said the three-year statute of limitations doesn't apply to Kelly because he left the state.

Kelly is being held without bond in New York City after pleading not guilty to charges he had sexual relations with three girls under age 18, hiding a sexually transmitted disease and producing child pornography. He also was charged with racketeering, kidnapping, forced labor and sexual exploitation of a child.

He also faces child pornography charges in Illinois.