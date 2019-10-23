Protesters Punch Samaher Dancer and Remove Her From Lebanon's Demonstrations? Watch!

Lebanese dancer Samaher spoke out on an incident she experienced after dancing in Shuhada Square, where she played her part in Lebanon's protests by belly dancing.





Reports on social media said that Samaher was beaten but the dancer broke her silence and clarified that it was not true.

Samaher posted a video on one of her social media accounts and said: "I was not beaten or anything, they got me on the roof of the car to dance, then some crazy girls who are jealous of me started throwing water at me".