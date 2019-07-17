Puccini's ​Turandot at Dubai Opera

  1. Home
Published July 17th, 2019 - 10:51 GMT
Dubai Opera is teaming up with Shanghai Opera House to put on Puccini’s final creation, Turandot. Set in ancient Peking, a difficult-to-impress Princess Turandot has invited any man to solve three riddles. All those who fail face grave punishment, but the one who succeeds can marry the beautiful princess. Many men fall short of the task until a clever Prince eager to win over the Princess Turandot arrives. He successfully solves each riddle but leaves his host with one of his own – the riddle of his name.

This opera by the celebrated Italian composer is considered one of the most famous tenor aria in the opera repertoire. See the critically-acclaimed masterpiece performed live under the direction of Roberto Ando and starring over 200 talented artists.

Date 05 September - 07 September 2019
Category Live Entertainment
Venue Dubai Opera
Telephone +971 4 440 8888
Ticket price AED240-900
Admission 8pm
Website http://www.dubaiopera.com/showlist/puccinis-turandot-opera/

 

