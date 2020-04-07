'Punish Him'! Saudi Social Media Star Arrested for a Prank.. He Made His Wife a 'Toilet-Water' Cup of Tea! (Video)

Saudi social media star Hani Halwani did a prank with his wife Alanoud Yamani.

Hani made Alanoud a cup of tea with toilet-water and presented it to her, which put them under heavy criticism.

Saudis demanded punishment for Halwani to set an example for reckless celebrities, who do not care about the millions who follow them, especially since a large number of followers are children.

Some Child Protection Law specialists described what Hani Halawani committed as an electronic crime; under fooling children and ignorance that toilet water is unsafe to drink, which contradicts all measures taken by the state to combat the Coronavirus.

After massive public demands to punish Hani, Makkah Al-Mukarramah police arrested him.

Halwani, who has looked tense for the legal measures taken against him, admitted that what he had done was a prank on his wife, and the clip was deleted after her objection to it, as it might harm from his followers especially children and teenagers - as he claims.