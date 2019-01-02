The Punisher's New Trailer Released
The Punisher was originally one of five Marvel comics shows on Netflix (Source: thepunisher / Twitter )
The Punisher will be back soon to inflict more pain.
Netflix released a new teaser for the second season of its Marvel series on Tuesday.
The short clip, which does not feature star Jon Bernthal, shows the eponymous character forsaking any way out from his dangerous life.
Coming soon: Netflix released a new teaser for the second season of its Marvel series on Tuesday
The Punisher was originally one of five Marvel comics shows on Netflix, along with Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RELATED ARTICLES
- Winter is coming to the Middle East! Arab fans can't wait for Game of Thrones season four
- E3 2017: New God of War Trailer and Details Released!
- Amr Waked's sci-fi thriller "Lucy" co-starring Scarlett Johansson has released a trailer
- Gal Gadot shows us who's boss in new epic Wonder Woman trailer
- See Dubai in the new Star Trek Beyond trailer!