'Put Some F***Ing Respect on My Name' Lil' Kim Refuses Appearance on Andy Cohen Show

Lil' Kim said she canceled a spate of TV appearances - including one on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen - claiming some refused to stay within her comfort zone of questions.





The 44-year-old rap artist said Wednesday on Instagram Live (in a clip she subsequently deleted) that she cleared her schedule of media appearances, which had been scheduled in support of her new VH1 show Girls Cruise.

The Magic Stick artist, whose real name is Kimberly Denise Jones, said that Cohen's popular Bravo series was among the 'major outlets' she was scheduled for.

She said she cancelled her scheduled media outings because two of them 'wanted to be messy' in terms of topics they discussed with her.

Lil' Kim said she believed she had 'a cool relationship with' Cohen, but her team decided it was in her best interest to cancel.

'My publicist and my manager made the executive decision to shut it down,' she said. 'If y'all don't see me doing press it's cause I'm fighting.'

She said that people were trying to use her 'for my iconic status for a moment,' adding, 'It be big s*** going down when f***ing I decline something or I say I'm not doing something. It's corporate meetings and all kind of s***.'

The Lighters Up performer said that she's at the point her in life and career where she will not tolerate disrespect.

'Put some f***ing respect on my name, period,' she said. 'At this point, it's about me. I'm that bitch, nothing else.

'I refuse to f***ing keep doing all of these interviews, publications and all of that s*** if motherf***ers are not going to respect who I am, what I've done [and] where I'm at now.'

The How Many Licks? rapper, whose last appearance on WWHL came in 2012, said she's been working 'to do whatever it takes to make [her] fans happy.'

Girls Cruise, also featuring Chilli of TLC and Mya, debuts July 15 on VH1 at 9/8c.

