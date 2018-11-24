Pyramid Stage Was One of Highlights of Life to Rita Ora

Rita Ora (Twitter)

Rita Ora says Glastonbury is better than Coachella.

The 27-year-old singer - who has just released her sophomore album 'Phoenix' after a six-year wait - says performing on the Pyramid stage at the renowned music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset was one of the highlights of her career.

Writing in The Guardian, she said: "Glastonbury was one of the highlights of my life.

Being on the Pyramid stage, I felt fearless and comfortable in my skin. It was such an achievement for me. I don't think I can explain it with words. Is it better than Coachella? Because I'm a Brit, I'm gonna say yes."

Rita also insisted that taking time out from social media and her phone helped her creatively when she was working on her new record.

She explained: "Music always gives me the best vibe. Time away from my phone is when I'm able to be the most creative and write more. With my new album, I really wasn't on my phone that much. The process was so liberating and refreshing. It was almost like I was getting to know myself. You don't know how much of an effect your phone has on you."

Meanwhile, Rita was recently forced to defend herself over lip-syncing following backlash over her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance in New York City on Thursday (22.11.18).

Lithuanian singer Simonna tweeted: "We all know that Rita Ora can sing! Don't be so quick to judge! Idk, but it's possible that tv streaming was late or she was getting different playback or that the sound she was hearing in her headphone was different from what we heard. #MacysParade (sic)"

In response, Rita tweeted: "Exactly!! You got that right! You know this girl doesn't lip sync it's not my world! Now let me go find some turkey!! (sic)"

The British star subsequently received support from Macy's, which explained the reasons for Rita's much-maligned performance.

The company said on the micro-blogging platform: "During today's NBC broadcast of the #MacysParade several recording artists experienced technical difficulties that negatively impacted their performance. We apologize and want fans to know these issues were out of the artist's control. (sic)"