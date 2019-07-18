QE2 Is Hosting The Ultimate Concert For Boy Band Fans

For anyone still belting out NSYNC in their car; for any die-hard fan whose friends put a ban on boy band talk; for anyone who needs to soak in a tub of pop nostalgia – this is your ticket. Theatre by QE2, a 515-seat playhouse aboard the Queen Elizabeth 2, is hosting the Ultimate Boy Band Reunion for fans to swoon to their favourite tunes.

Enjoy the crème de la crème of boy band history on one stage, from the 1990s and early 2000s to the hottest acts of now. Four talented singers will perform chart-toppers by your favourite groups One Direction, Take That, Westlife (who are actually performing in Dubai), The Wanted, Boyzone and more.

The event takes place from 28 to 29 August with a special Supper Club experience on 30 August. Tickets to the show start from AED180.



