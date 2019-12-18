Queen B Indeed! Meet the Arab Version of Beyonce: Yemeni-Emirati Songstress BALQEES

Who runs the stage? BALQEES!

Yemeni-Emirati songstress Balqees entertained her 6.5 million Instagram followers with six posts from her latest concert in Bahrain.

The Yemeni-Emirati singer performed in celebration of Bahrain's national day.

For this occasion, Balqees chose a striking look that was totally different to what she normally wears. Her look was inspired by Beyonce, with a tight high braid and tiny cat-eye sunglasses.

The songstress dazzled in an Armani pantsuit, and added more to her height by wearing Aquazzura black pump.

She congratulated Bahrain and her Bahraini fans with this caption: