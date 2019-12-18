Queen B Indeed! Meet the Arab Version of Beyonce: Yemeni-Emirati Songstress BALQEES

Who runs the stage? BALQEES!
Yemeni-Emirati songstress Balqees entertained her 6.5 million Instagram followers with six posts from her latest concert in Bahrain.
The Yemeni-Emirati singer performed in celebration of Bahrain's national day.
For this occasion, Balqees chose a striking look that was totally different to what she normally wears. Her look was inspired by Beyonce, with a tight high braid and tiny cat-eye sunglasses.
The songstress dazzled in an Armani pantsuit, and added more to her height by wearing Aquazzura black pump.
She congratulated Bahrain and her Bahraini fans with this caption:
"Bahrain Formula Concert on the occasion of the glorious National Day.
Wishing the Bahraini people, their ruler and leadership all the best and much happiness. Thank you Formula Bahrain team for the kind invitation. Thanks to the wonderful loyal audience. Thanks to my team and my business manager."
حفل #البحرين #فورمولا 🇧🇭 بمناسبة العيد الوطني المجيد كل عام والشعب #البحريني وملكه وقيادته بألف خير وسعادة شكرا فريق فورمولا البحرين الدعوة الكريمة وشكرا للجمهور الوفي الرائع وشكرا لفريق عملي ومديرة اعمالي ريم اليوسف ومرافقاتي هناء وأشواق وفرقتي الموسيقية الروعة بقيادة علي البلوشي وكل الفانز والمحبين ❤️ منشن البحرينيين اللي تعرفونهم وقولولهم كل عام وانتو بخير 👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼
