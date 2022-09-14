Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Date and Time

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 in Balmoral on Thursday (September 8), and now, her coffin is set to stay overnight at the Buckingham Palace before being moved to the public.

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral will take place next week, the funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. BST or 6 a.m. EDT. The funeral hall can hold around 2 thousand individuals.

There will be a national two-minute silence held at midday on the day of the funeral.

The funeral will begin at 6:30 am, with BBC being the first to start the coverage from 11:00 am on Monday. CNN, ABC and Fox News will also broadcast the funeral.

Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin has arrived at Buckingham Palace, where it will rest overnight in the Bow Room.



Tomorrow the coffin will be borne in Procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery to the Palace of Westminster. pic.twitter.com/91rnoOwJUB — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 13, 2022

Sky News has revealed that they will broadcast the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. and will cover the event live throughout the day. The live coverage will be available for free on Sky News, and YouTube.

Her Majesty will be laid to rest at the King George VI memorial chapel, the resting place of her parents and sister, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, and Princess Margaret.

Mainly, the funeral will for sure be covered on NBC News Now, CNN, ABC, Fox News, BBC News and Sky News.

And to watch the funeral for free, you can access with FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), and BBC News will livestream the ceremony on their website. The BBC YouTube channel will also likely stream media coverage of the service.

It is worth mentioning that UK is projected to spend an estimated $9 million on Queen Elizabeth's funeral.