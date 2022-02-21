Queen Elizabeth Tests Positive For The Coronavirus

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

UK officials has announced that Queen Elizabeth has tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday.

"The queen has today tested positive for COVID," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week."

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," they added.

And earlier this month, the Queen's son Prince Charles and his wife tested positive for the virus.

The 95-year-old has already had three coronavirus vaccines.

I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 20, 2022

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wished Queen Elizabeth a quick recovery. ''I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from COVID and a rapid return to vibrant good health,'' Johnson said on Twitter.